PGA ‘Dawg Harman Cruises To British Open Victory

It was a dog gone dominant weekend for former Georgia Bulldogs at Royal Liverpool.

Brian Harman hadn’t won on the PGA Tour in nearly six years, and entered the Open sporting 175-1 odds of hoisting the Claret Jug. But the Savannah native staked himself to a five shot lead through two rounds with an eagle on 18 Friday, then putted well all through the weekend to cruise to victory. Harman’s -13 total was six shots better than a quartet of pros that included fellow ‘Dawg Sepp Straka. I’m not Dan Jenkins, but I know a little golf history, and it’s the first time I’m aware of two college teammates finishing 1-2 at the Open Championship.

For his efforts Harman will also take home a $3 million check, which is nice. He becomes the first former UGA golfer to win the Open and joins Bubba Watson on the list of major champions. Go Brian! And…

Go ‘Dawgs!!!