Jalen Carter is Philly Bound

The Bread Man is in line to make some bread. The Philadelphia Eagles made Jalen Carter the #9 pick in tonight’s draft, putting to bed once and for all rumors about teams turning away from the UGA standout due to character concerns.

I’ve never talked to anyone affiliated with Bulldog football who said Jalen Carter isn’t an exemplary teammate. I’ve also never talked to anyone who said he isn’t a force of nature on the football field. An All-SEC first team selection by both coaches and league media in 2022, Carter was perhaps the best player on the 2021 defense that included five 2022 first round picks.

At 6’3, 300 pounds Carter isn’t impressively massive. But he’s phenomenally strong, deceptively quick, and when he’s on is one of the most unstoppable defenders in recent SEC recollection. Carter will reunite with former teammates Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean on a Green Terror defense that has recently taken on a decidedly red and black hue. This is now an Eagles blog I guess.

Go ‘Dawgs (and Birds)!