Valentines Verses for Bulldog Fans

Ah, Valentine’s Day. It is the holiday on which we celebrate St. Valentine, a third century Roman priest who according to legend was beaten to death and beheaded on this very day. What could be more romantic than that?
How about this. St. Valentine is the patron saint of not only lovers, but also beekeepers and those suffering from epilepsy and the plague. That, as they say, is amore.
Of course here our love language is college sports. So to celebrate this most passionate of day, I composed a few college football themed poems of love suitable for reciting to your sweetheart.
Roses are red,
Brett Thorson’s our mate.
Florida hasn’t won jack
since 2008.
Roses are red,
Martinis need gin.
Todd Monken’s offense
Just scored again.
Roses are red,
Puppies bring smiles,
It takes a real nihilist
To hire Kendall Briles.
Roses are red,
Lane Kiffin wears flip flops
Talking up Napier
Was Kirby’s peak psyop.
Roses are red,
Bees live in a hive
I simply can’t wait
To watch Texas go 7-5.
Sunflowers are yellow
The sun, it sets westward
There’s a chance Auburn football
Is about to be FUBAR’d.
Roses are red,
Duane Allman could shred.
I’ve stayed in AirBnBs
Smaller than Josh Heupel’s head.
Roses smell sweet
Sooner fans noted dryly
Unlike that cowardly rascal
Lincoln Riley.
Violets are purple
So is TCU
If we’d had two more minutes
We’d have scored 72.
Have a fantastic day, and if any of you amateur Shakespeares want to chime in with your verses in the comments, have at it.
Go ‘Dawgs!!!
