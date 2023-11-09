Cocktail Thursday: Ole Miss Edition

Are your Georgia Bulldogs getting ready to take on the one SEC opponent Kirby Smart has yet to beat? Then you could probably use a drink. I can help you with that.

This week Lane Kiffi. has been uncharacteristically quiet. Too quiet, if you ask me. The normally wise-cracking Ole Miss boss has humbly praised Kirby Smart as among other things “my first call a lot of times when I’m looking for advice.” He’s talked about Georgia’s overwhelming talent and the home field advantage of Sanford Stadium.

Don’t buy any of it. Kiffin is setting him team up to play as if they have nothing to lose and everything to gain on Saturday. He’s going to pull out all the stops and empty the play book. And, as Georgia fans who remember Kiffykins’ tenure in Tennessee can attest, you do not want to lose to this guy. Because he’s going to find his smug in a hurry. You want to beat a fellow like Lane Kiffin in such a way that he can’t crack wise because it hurts to even laugh.

And what’s the cocktail to drink when you want Kirby Smart to give Lane Kiffin a little bit of a bloody nose? A Bloody Laney.

it’s a southern-fried twist on the traditional Bloody Mary, the go-to day after libation for those who had too much to drink the night before. The Bloody Mary takes its place along side the artichokester and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina as items which could only have been invented by someone who was desperately in need of them in a very particular moment. It’s the quintessential brunch cocktail, a thing with which Ole Miss fans may be the only folks in the world more familiar than Georgia fans.

You’ll need:

2 oz. vodka

1 ⁄ 2 cup V8 or tomato juice

⁄ cup V8 or tomato juice 1 tsp. fresh lemon juice

1 tsp. fresh lime juice

1 tsp. prepared horseradish

1 tsp. A1 steak sauce

1 and 1 ⁄ 2 tsp. hot sauce (I prefer Tiger sauce, a concoction with a touch of molassesy sweetness that gives this recipe a special kick)

⁄ tsp. hot sauce (I prefer Tiger sauce, a concoction with a touch of molassesy sweetness that gives this recipe a special kick) Pinch of celery salt

Pickled okra for garnish

First mix the vodka, V8, lemon juice, lime juice, horseradish, A1, Tiger sauce, and celery salt in a shaker. But, don’t shake it. Stir gently or just swizzle the shaker around a few times. Getting too violent here will cause the tomato juice to foam up, which is just gross.

Now gently pour the mixture into a glass and dash in a little extra celery salt if you like. Add your okra garnish and you’ve got a drink as fancy as anything you’ll find in the Grove. Enjoy responsibly, and…

Go ‘Dawgs!!!