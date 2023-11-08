Around the SEC is Back!

After a couple week hiatus, we are back with Around the SEC. It’s hard to believe there are just three weeks left in the regular season, yet here with are… and still undefeated!
Without further ado, here’s what’s happening around the SEC.
- Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz apologized for his sideline behavior against Georgia. While it was clownish behavior, gotta give him props for addressing it head-on in his presser.
- This article out of Knoxville goes into why opposing coaches aren’t fans of Josh Heupel during the postgame handshake. The article’s first sentence is “Josh Heupel appears to be one of the most likeable coach in college football.” Riiiiiiiiight…
- Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary will play against Alabama this weekend in Lexington. The line opened at only Bama -10 ½, which seems low. What does Vegas know??
- LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is still in concussion protocol ahead of the Tigers’ game against Florida. If Daniels can’t go, Garrett Nussmeier of 2022 SEC Championship Game fame would get the nod.
