Wednesday ‘Dawg Bites Is Staying In Its Lane

Brock Bowers continues to progress in his recovery from tightrope surgery according to Kirby Smart, and is running on dry land (and pretty fast, according to Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint). While Ladd McConkey and his comrades have done good work in the Napa Nightmare’s absence, it’s hard to shake the feeling that the Bulldogs are going to need him back, and soon.

The AJC’s Jeff Sentell has a wrap up of where the Bulldogs stand in recruiting between a pair of pretty big official visit weekends. Wide receiver remains an uncharacteristic concern that I believe will work itself out. I would call your attention to 2024 Dublin defensive tackle Nasir Johnson, who is currently committed to Florida but will be visiting for the Ole Miss game. Johnson is one of those freakishly athletic 6’5, 300 pounders you can’t have enough of, and flipping him from the Gators is high on my checklist for this class.

Speaking of the Ole Miss game, Lane Kiffin is apparently having trouble getting Kirby Smart to engage on the their former Saban assistants’ group chat this week. This is noteworthy both because it indicates Kirby is quietly prepping to nuke the Rebels back to the Stone Age, and because by implication I hope it means that the rest of the year Kirby is in the chat yucking it up and talking smack to Lane and Jimbo,

While not “news” per se, I really enjoyed this Loran Smith reflection on SEC coaching legend General Robert Neyland and how some of the things Kirby Smart does remind him of the legendary Tennessee coach.

