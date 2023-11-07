Tuesday Morning ‘Dawg Bites Is Feeling Vulnerable

Welcome to Tuesday, Bulldog fans! You may still be recovering from Saturday’s closer-than-is-comfortable win over the Missouri Tigers Saturday afternoon, but thankfully you probably didn’t need to chug a bottle of Mylanta. Georgia took control of the game shortly after halftime, even if Mizzou kept battling and providing scares down the stretch.

The national narrative is a mix between valuing a victory over a nationally ranked division rival, and cementing the thought that UGA is just not the dominant team from the past two seasons. In fact, Paul Finebaum even used the word “vulnerable” while giving a fairly balanced interview. Is that Munson escaping Paul’s pie hole?

The AP Poll voters fell into both categories, as they kept the Bulldogs in the #1 spot for the 21st consecutive week. That matches the U for 2nd longest streak in AP history (USC had 33 weeks back in 2005). Though it is of note that Georgia lost some first place votes, as the hold on the top position becomes more tenuous.

Even ESPN has Georgia atop their Power Rankings this week, which is very similar to the AP Poll.

Yet the only poll that counts is the College Football Playoff Committee rankings, which will be released tonight on ESPN at 7:00 pm ET. Michigan convincingly beat Purdue, Ohio State pulled away from a beautifully schemed Rutgers, and Florida State shut down a disappointing Pitt squad. Washington isn’t going to be screaming for vengeance, as they probably feel bad for outlasting USC in their 7-on-7 tilt Saturday night. So what all that means for the rankings is anyone’s guess. I personally don’t think there will be any movement in the top 4, as nothing significant happened to change the rankings.

Significance is something you can apply to the injury report. The fracture Jamon Dumas-Johnson suffered Saturday is just the kind of thing Georgia cannot really afford as we face the toughest part of the season.

Just as significant were the contributions of Ladd McConkey, Nazir Stackhouse, and Peyton Woodring. Grabbing the headlines is of course earning the Most Valuable Dawg designation from macondawg. They had a scant 24 hours to bask in that glory before the SEC deemed Stackhouse the Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week and Woodring the Co-Special Teams Player of the Week. A bounty of riches for these two.

Our weekly visit to the Red and Black gives us a chance to look at the overall performance of each position group. The intrepid folks over there were not giving out extra credit, and passed out some pretty low grades. I did not find grades for the SEC officiating crew.

Normally the conference will provide about 2 weeks’ advance notice of the television partners and kickoff times for all the SEC games. Last week was odd, as they placed “a hold” on UGA-Ole Miss, probably to see which November 11 games best fit into which network’s time slots. Well, we got another night game folks. Senior Night at Sanford Stadium will be on ESPN at 7:00 pm ET as the ‘Dawgs host Ole Miss. Better yet, DavetheDawg gets his wish, as Gary and CBS will cover the 11/18 Tennessee game at 3:30 pm ET when Georgia hits the road to Knoxville.

That’s all the news I can type, as I’m half incapacitated already worrying about Lane Kiffin in the Classic City. Feel free to hit us up in the comments with any more news you hear. And as always...

GO ‘DAWGS!!!