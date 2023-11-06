What Was Eliah Drinkwitz Thinking?

You know the scene. A college football coach stands there, helplessly watching the seconds tick away, the fickle finger of fate pushing the clock hands closer and closer to the moment when he is officially a loser. “Gerry DiNardo’s headset!” you think, “What must that poor joker be thinking???”

Take for example Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz, seen here as things slipped away during the waning moments of Georgia’s 30-21 victory over Missouri:

Ladies, Gentlemen, and ‘Dawgs….what is Eliah Drinkwitz thinking?

a) “At least if I was still at Appalachian State I’d get to enjoy the fall foliage while getting my butt kicked.”

b) “I think I finally understand the meaning of ‘‘Midwestern nice.’”

c) “There’s not enough Shakespeare’s Pizza in CoMo to smother my disappointment.”

d) “I worked for Gus Malzahn and Bryan Harsin yet somehow this is the most frustrating moment of my career.”

As always, feel free to offer your own Drinkwitz thought bubbles in the comments, and…

Go ‘Dawgs!!!