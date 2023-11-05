Let The Big ‘Dawg Speak: Kirby Smart On Life In The SEC….“They’re All Tough.”

The Top ‘Dawg once again fielded questions from the media after the Bulldogs’ clutch win over Missouri, reflecting with some excitement and even a little humor on the day’s action. Among other things Kirby touched on:

* Nazir Stackhouse’a valiant interception return. I’m not going to spoil this one by quoting it. Kirby tells it better. Just listen.

* Peyton Woodring’s growing confidence, and the staff’s growing confidence in him.

* What went into the decision to move Kamari Lassiter inside to the slot and leave youngsters Daylen Everette and Julian Humphrey at the outside corners (plus how they fared).

* Some not at all great injury news on Jamon Dumas-Johnson. But better news on Kamari Lassiter.

* Why the Mizzou pass rush is so formidable.

* Some nice things about Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.

