Second Half Open Thread

It’s been a game of punches and counterpunches in the early going with Georgia and Missouri trading scores and stops in a tight back and forth battle for control of the SEC East.

Carson Beck has looked slightly less calm and collected with Mizzou getting some pressure in his face. The Bulldogs will need to engineer a solution to that to pull out a win. It also wouldn’t hurt for the Red and Black to get the running game humming. So far the ‘Dawgs have only managed a paltry 50 yards on the ground on 16 carries (an anemic 3.1 yards per attempt). That’s not going to get it done.

While the Bulldog defense has done a pretty good job bottling up the high powered Tiger passing game (only 90 yards on 11 attempts, 39 alone on a Luther Burden touchdown reception), it’s Brady Cook’s legs which have been the problem. The Black and Gold signal caller’s 52 yards on 7 attempts leads all ball carriers.

The visitors will get the ball coming out of the locker room, and it feels like the Dawgs need a stop. It also feels like Georgia is just a couple of adjustments away from taking control of this one. But the Tigers aren’t going away without a fight.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!