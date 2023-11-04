 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
First Half Open Thread: Mizz Who?

By macondawg
NCAA Football: Alabama-Birmingham at Georgia Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It’s almost time for college football Between the Hedges in Athens! A few pregame notes:

* The Bulldogs should have several players back, including tackle Amarius Mims and tailback Roderick Robinson. If nothing else the depth provided by having those guys (and players like Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins and Ladd McConkey who’re rounding back into shape) could make a difference in this one.

* This feels like a game in which the way to win is going to be to make key third down stops. The Tigers’ Luther Burden and Theo Wease are going to get their share. But the Bulldogs need to be able to counterpunch and not squander drives offensively. Speaking of which….

* Carson Beck has played some of his best football during the past three games. He’ll have to do that again, and avoid costly mistakes, if the Bulldogs are to avoid an upset.

It’s Saturday in Athens!!!

Go ‘Dawgs!!!

