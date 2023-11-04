Chapel Bell Curve: The One That’s Actually Two!

The CBC Three (which sounds a little like a mid-80s rap group but bear with me…) return and are previewing Georgia’s Homecoming matchup with the #15 Missouri Tigers. There’s some stuff to unpack in this one, including:

* Columbia, Missouri, the SEC town we like peopled with fans we also generally like.

* Nathan invites you to guess the famous Missouri Tigers.

* Statistical proof that yes, Mizzou’s Luther Burden is an impact player.

* The Missouri offense: Sort of like the 2022 Auburn offense, but effective.

* The Missouri defense: Can it be just good enough?

But wait! There’s more!

In a separate episode Nathan sits down with Vanderbilt University musicologist (and UGA alumnus) Dr. Carrie Tipton about the history and evolution of college football fight songs in the South. It’s a fantastic, informative listen.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!