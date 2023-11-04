Gameday Morning Dawg Bites and Open Comment Thread

It’s a beautiful, crisp morning in Athens, Georgia and the MIssouri Tigers are coming to town. Your #2 Georgia Bulldogs are ready to start off the most daunting stretch of the 2023 schedule. I hope you find it as hilarious as I do that said stretch consists of Mizzou, Ole Miss, and Tennessee. And I don’t mean that as a slight to those teams... I mean it as a slight to Auburn and Florida. It brings me great joy.

At any rate, today promises to be a wonderful, if chilly, day of tailgating followed by what is shaping up to be one of the biggest games of the day. So let’s get it started.

And now your Gameday Morning Dawg Bites:

As usual, let’s begin with some score predictions for today’s game from the fine folks over at Dawgs Daily.

It’s time to take a look at the latest pre-game injury report... which, as has become the norm this season, is considerably longer than we’d like it to be. That said, a number of guys are on the mend and could start working their way back onto the field. Missouri, on the other hand, looks to be almost at full force.

Y’all know I’m a sucker for a good player profile. Well, The Red & Black has one on Kamari Lassiter that’s worth a read.

And, of course, we’ll finish things up with today’s gameday trailer... which...I mean... dang, that’s adorable...

As always, this space will also serve as your Open Comment Thread leading up to game time. Let us know how you plan to spend the hours before kickoff and what you think we might see in any of the day’s other big games. Macondawg will be along shortly with your game threads.

Until then...

GOOOO DAWGS!!!