Friday Morning ‘Dawg Bites

Georgia vs. Missouri. October 1, 2022. Faurot Field, Columbia, Mo.

Georgia’s 1st half possessions:

3 plays, punt.

1 play, fumble.

3 plays, punt.

4 plays (21 yards!), punt.

6 plays, fumble.

8 plays (52 yards), field goal.

11 plays (54 yards), field goal. Halftime score: Georgia 6, Mizzou 16.

The margin of victory, as it turned out, probably boiled down to Malaki Starks running down Cody Schrader at the Georgia 1 yard line after a 63 yard jaunt through the middle of the Dawg Defense, then the same defense bowing up and forcing a field goal just before the half. The recipe for losing on the road is right there: turnovers, allowing big plays and generally coming out flat from the get-go. One thing is for sure: Mizzou has Kirby & Co.’s full attention. Mizzou is a better team this season. The crowd needs to be really, really loud...like Tennessee ‘22 loud.

Rock M Nation has a Q&A with a Georgia writer, with some reasonable answers.

More from the Mizzou SBNation site. The Tigers are one of those teams that has about as many alternate uniform choices as Tennessee, but less than Oregon (I mean, really? Who does? Oregon has 482 variations and they’re all fugly). Here’s how the Tigers will look when they enter the field on Saturday afternoon.

Damn Good Dawg Hines Ward ain’t exactly thrilled about Georgia’s #2 ranking in the inaugural CFP poll. He is, however, very bullish on the Dawgs chances at 3-peating, although it will be tough.

I think this is going to be a tough task. It’s going to be a daunting task for our Bulldogs, being that Missouri’s a good team. Ole Miss is a good team. We gotta go on the road to Tennessee, and there’s nothing worse than hearing ‘Rocky Top’ all day. - Hines Ward

That line about Rocky Top? No truer words have ever been spoken.

Kirby gives a great halftime speech, this we know. Nebraska’s Matt Ruhle gives a different kind of halftime speech and it is awesome. My wood ain’t wet. Fire is lit.

If this don’t light your fire, your wood’s wet pic.twitter.com/MedT85iPRF — Jon Tweets Sports (@jontweetssports) November 2, 2023

Turning to basketball for a moment. Mike White’s hoop hounds are dealing with a few injuries in the aftermath of the exhibition game against Eastern Kentucky as they gear up for the opener against Oregon. Jalen DeLoach did not play, and RJ Sunahara left the game early. Sunahara, the transfer from Division III Nova Southeastern University in Davie, Florida, is a very good “way-under-the-radar” guy who played for a National Champion team last season. Incidentally, my wife is an administrator for this small, private school. She works in the School of Pharmacy and keeps my ibuprofen stash full. Sadly, she had to cut off my really good stash of “happy pills.” I hate audits.

So, how are we feeling about Saturday?

Poll Georgia vs. Mizzou: #2 (#1 in our hearts) vs. #12. What’s going to happen? Georgia will cover the 14.5 point spread and continues to flex.

Georgia wins, but does not cover.

Mizzou pulls off a shocker in Athens.

In the 4th OT, Sedrick Van Pran executes a perfectly planned butt-fumble two-point conversion to save us. vote view results 62% Georgia will cover the 14.5 point spread and continues to flex. (28 votes)

22% Georgia wins, but does not cover. (10 votes)

8% Mizzou pulls off a shocker in Athens. (4 votes)

6% In the 4th OT, Sedrick Van Pran executes a perfectly planned butt-fumble two-point conversion to save us. (3 votes) 45 votes total Vote Now

That’s all I’ve got. See you Sunday with some (hopefully) happy thoughts.

As Always, GO DAWGS!