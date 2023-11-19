The Winning Smart Victory Post: The Rocky Road Edition

I spent yesterday much like many of you did. A bit of tedium yesterday morning, followed by spending the afternoon into the early evening hours in front of the television and the computer, watching Dolly murder RT (whoever was in charge of her earpiece should have been drawn and quartered – Dolly, even at 77, has a great voice, and she should have been able to deliver a performance that was tolerable by Georgia fans, and rousing for the Vols) and drinking. It was a glorious afternoon.

H/T to Macondawg for the Jacksonville Sling recipe. I had 3. It’s an unusual day when I have a drink at all, but 3 over the course of the game meant they were quite tasty. I preferred mine with Sprite instead of club soda, but otherwise kept to the instructions.

I missed Podunk’s insight in the comments (and I’m sure you did too), but those of us who were there kept her spirit alive. My husband seemed worried after the first play, but I never was. I reminded him that UGA has allowed the opponent to score on their opening drive more times than not this season, and he knows the results of those games.

In the end, as my team teacher told me earlier this week, we had nothing to worry about. This team just keeps getting better each week. As players go down due to injury, other players step up and play like they were the first string (I’m looking at YOU, Mr. Bell).

However, it is our intention to celebrate Georgia Bulldog Football Wins whenever and wherever they occur. The ugliness or beauty of any particular win is irrelevant for the purposes of the Winning Smart Victory Post. It is therefore my deepest honor and privilege to bring to you this week’s edition of: The Winning Smart Victory Post.

Coach Kirby Smart coached his 107th game this week for the Red & Black. He currently boasts an 92-15 record and a 0.8598 winning percentage, having carded his ninety-second win overall in the eleventh game of the season against the hillbillies Volunteers of Tennessee.

At the identical juncture in their careers:

Vince Dooley’s 107th game as head coach resulted in a Georgia Bulldogs loss to Floriduh in the ninth game of the 1973 season, giving Coach Dooley a record of 72-31-5 and 0.6963 percentage.

Coach Mark Richt was 84-23 (0.7850) after a win over USCjr in the second game of the 2009 season.

One hundred and seven games into his head coaching career Kirby Smart is eight games ahead of Coach Mark Richt and ahead of Coach Vince Dooley by 20 games. As of now, he is holding his own versus the two winningest coaches in Georgia Football History.

As always . . .

Go ‘Dawgs !!!!