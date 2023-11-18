Second Half Open Thread

Tennessee won the first snap of the game.

Georgia has taken it from there. The Bulldogs gave up 75 yards and a touchdown on the first play of the game. They gave up 75 yards and a field goal on the final drive of the half. In between the Volunteers ran 16 plays for an anemic 38 yards.

The Bulldogs on the other hand have largely picked up where they left off in Athens on Saturday, exploding for 284 yards of offense. Carson Beck hasn’t been perfect, but he’s been about as close as you could ask for, completing 17 of 20 passes for 210 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Tennessee, the most penalized team in the SEC, was flagged only once in the half. But it was a big one, with the Vols flagged for a defensive holding that negated a would-be interception. Georgia has likewise played a clean game and tackled well, an absolute must to slow down the Tennessee rushing attack.

Perhaps equally important, the Bulldogs have stubbornly held onto the ball, sporting an unbelievable 21:52 to 8:08 time off possession advantage. Those fresh legs on the defense will be important in the second half.

The Dawgs will get the ball coming out of the locker room, and haven’t done a great job this season converting that into points. I’m still not comfortable with a 14 point lead against this quick strike attack, so a bludgeoning six minute scoring drive to open the half wouldn’t hurt my feelings one bit.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!