First Half Open Thread

It’s just about kickoff time in Knoxville, as your Georgia Bulldogs look to wrap up their third straight season of undefeated regular season SEC football.

The Red and Black will look to do so without defensive tackle Warren Brinson and cornerback Julian Humphrey, both of whom were injured last week against Ole Miss. Jamon Dumas-Johnson remains out with a fractured arm, but Ladd McConkey has been out warming up crisply despite rolling his ankle against the Rebels a week ago.

This one worries me just a little, but only because I’m concerned about the Bulldogs not playing their most efficient game. On paper the Bulldogs are head and shoulders better than the Vols, but a road game like this can get dicey quickly with poor tackling or bad ball security.

So the name of the game is to play smart, stay healthy, and move on to the big games still on the horizon. Having to only hear that cheesy bluegrass song of theirs only a handful of times would be a mere bonus.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!