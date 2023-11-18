Gameday Morning Dawg Bites and Open Comment Thread

Your Georgia Bulldogs (and hopefully a sizeable fan contingent) are in Knoxville this morning, as the #1 team in the land prepares to finish off the regular season conference schedule against the #18 Volunteers of Tennessee. Both at Neyland Stadium and in the Classic City, temperatures look to be very mild for this time of season. So if you find yourself in either location, it looks to be a pleasant day for both tailgating/cooking out and for football.

As I’ve previously mentioned, I have my concerns about today’s game... but they are almost entirely turfgrass-based. I don’t claim to be a grass expert, but I do know that the last Summer Olympic Games used UGA-developed bermudagrass. Tennessee notably does not. Plus, I have a couple decades of watching fantastic football players cut down by the demon seed planted in Neyland. So while I’m feeling pretty confident in UGA’s chances of coming away with a victory, I’ll be pacing and crossing my fingers that they come away injury free.

At any rate, it’s the last SEC regular season game of the year, so let’s get things started:

And now your Gameday Morning Dawg Bites:

As usual, we’ll start things off with a few score predictions from the folks over at Dawgs Daily. Looks like everyone is predicting a multi-score UGA win, but there is some variance in how large that margin might ultimately be.

Here’s a last minute look at the injury report leading into this afternoon’s contest. The list is, mercifully, getting shorter... but still includes some key contributors.

Skipping over to the other football, a big congratulations to your 2023 SEC Champion Lady Dawgs on their continued success:

DAWGS ON TOP!



Georgia advances to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1998 with a win over Iowa. The Bulldogs will face Clemson or Columbia on Sunday at 2 p.m.#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/2Ur1NEUYsD — Georgia Soccer (@UGASoccer) November 17, 2023

Things were decidedly less awesome for the Hoop Dawgs as they took on the #12 Miami Hurricanes in the Bahamas... although I suppose there are worse things than losing by 11 to a Top 25 team. I said before that the OOC schedule looked rough and it looks like these are just the kinds of growing pains we’re going to have to live with for now.

And finally, let’s finish things off back on the gridiron with one heckuva game trailer:

I do love me some Roquan Smith.

As always, this space will also serve as your Open Comment Thread leading up to game time. Let us know how you plan to spend the hours before kickoff and what you think we might see in any of the day’s other big games. Macondawg will be along shortly with your game threads.

Until then...

GOOOO DAWGS!!!