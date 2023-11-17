Georgia vs. Tennessee preview/analysis

The Georgia Bulldogs will look to move to 11-0 and close out another undefeated regular season in SEC play as they will travel to Knoxville to take on the eighteenth ranked Tennessee Volunteers. The Dawgs are coming off of a dominant win over the Ole Miss Rebels as they won by a score of 52-17 in which the Dawgs’ offense was as explosive as we’ve seen it as Georgia not only excelled in the pass game, but also dominated on the ground as the offense finished with 611 total yards. Along with the Dawgs’ excellent showing on offense, the defense also showed out as they only gave up 352 total yards to a high powered Rebel offense as True Freshmen linebacker C.J. Allen had a coming out party as he tallied nine total tackles including a sack as his performance earned him the SEC defensive player of the week crown.

Tennessee is coming off of an outcome quite the opposite compared to Georgia as the Vols were handed a 36-7 whooping from the Missouri Tigers as the Vols were dominated in every aspect of the game. The Vols run game has been the highlight of it’s team for the 2023 season as Tennessee ranks second in the SEC with 2,133 total rushing yards, as the Dawgs’ defense will have their work cut out for them but considering Georgia ranks 18th in the nation in rush defense, I expect them to keep the Vols run game at bey. The Dawgs’ will also have to make sure they make Joe Milton as uncomfortable as possible in the pocket as this Vols’ offense will definitely take it’s shots when the opportunity presents itself but you could also bank on this Dawgs’ defense causing some turnovers.

This game will probably be a close one early on as Rocky Top will be sold out and rocking. Georgia has also had a tendency to play a lot closer games on the road this year but considering they have made significant strides in all phases of the game since their last road game, I expect the Dawgs to eventually pull away in this one and earn another dominant win to cap off another undefeated regular season in SEC play and move to 11-0.