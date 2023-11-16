Cocktail Thursday: Tennessee Edition

Are your Georgia Bulldogs headed to Knoxville looking for a signature road win in front of a collective 103,000 hillbillies and 105,000 teeth? Then you could probably use a drink. I can help you with that.

Tennessee is an interesting football team. They do some things well, like running the ball (213.30 yards per game, 2nd in the SEC). And sacks allowed (1.6 per game, also 2nd in the SEC).

The problem for the Vols is that the things they’re good at, Georgia is generally better at (the Bulldogs are the only SEC team surrendering less than one sack per game, for example). One area where the Big Orange really struggle? Passing defense. The Fightin’ Heupels rank 8th in the SEC and 70th nationally in passing defense. They gave up 275 yards last week on 18 of 24 passing to Mizzou’s Brady Cook. Two weeks before that they were torched by Kentucky’s Devin Leary for 372 yards.

What I’m saying is that worse quarterbacks than Carson Beck, flanked by less skill position talent, and behind much worse offensive lines have shelled this defense for big games.

This one has the potential to be a huge night for the Jacksonvillain if he can connect on some big throws and avoid making mistakes. Pushing it too hard into coverage risks an interception that could ignite that shaky cow palace full of lumpen hill folk into a fervor. But a poised, precise night from Brother Beck could yield a career stat line.

And what’s the cocktail for the game in which you want Carson Beck to sling it like he stole it, when you want to watch the Duval Delivery Dude to drop some dimes?

A Jacksonville Sling. It’s like a Singapore Sling, but probably on probation, and definitely into graffiti art. You’ll need:

1 ounce of gin

1 ⁄ 4 ounce of Benedictine

⁄ ounce of Benedictine 1 ⁄ 4 ounce Amaretto

⁄ ounce Amaretto 1 ⁄ 4 ounce of Grand Marnier

⁄ ounce of Grand Marnier 1 and 1 ⁄ 2 ounces of pineapple juice

⁄ ounces of pineapple juice 1 ⁄ 2 ounce of lime juice

⁄ ounce of lime juice A dash Angostura bitters

Chilled club soda

Start by adding the gin, Benedictine, Grand Marnier, Amaretto, pineapple juice, lime juice and bitters to a shaker with ice. Shake until well-chilled and mixed. Strain the mixture into a highball glass over ice, top it with the club soda. Garnish with fruit of your choice (an orange slice, lime wedge, and maybe a cherry).

Enjoy responsibly, enjoy your weekend, and…

Go ‘Dawgs!!!