Thursday Dawg Bites Is Soaking In The Greatness

It was a jolt compared to a few weeks ago when Brock Bowers was in full pads in warmups against Ole Miss.

When news was revealed that he’d be out for a bit, the assumption was to be back by the SEC Championship or maybe the Georgia Tech game.

But as if the legend of Bowers needed another leg to it, we got it with him not only playing last weekend, but catching an actual touchdown.

How is he actually feeling coming off the Ole Miss game? He did offer some thoughts this week.

Those of us too young or not born in 1980 would hear of stories growing up against Herschel Walker like it was some Old Testament story, things you could not believe.

Brock Bowers is this generation’s version of that.

One thing that should give Georgia fans Munson-like concern is that while Tennessee has looked very pedestrian at times this year, many of those cases are on the road. That’s the rub on this program under Josh Heupel. Great at home, iffy on the road.

Whatever it is, UT Knoxville has an extra get up and go at home. That’s an intangible Georgia will have to confront - a team with zero to lose.

Count Tate Ratledge among the players who grew up in Vol Country before ending up in the red and black. His family appears to have a better finger pulse on the rivalry’s intensity than the Mays family, for sure.

Here’s what it’s like heading to Neyland Stadium after growing up on the north side of this rivalry.

Go Dawgs!