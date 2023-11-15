Bulldogs Flip Blue Chip Middle Georgia Tackle

We’re closing in on one month until early National Signing Day, and the Bulldogs’ class appears to be rounding into shape. One area where the class needed a little more heft was on the defensive front, where the Bulldogs are losing some significant contributors this season. This afternoon the Georgia staff added the necessary heft:

Dublin Irish defensive tackle Nasir Johnson announced his flip from Florida to the Bulldogs after a visit this past weekend. Johnson seemed to have fun at the game, and he also seemed to enjoy the food.

And I said…what about…breakfast at Kirby’s? https://t.co/GxMnJ0kbr5 — Dawg Sports (@dawgsports) November 15, 2023

Johnson is a four star prospect who claimed offers from Auburn, Florida State, Ole Miss, Missouri, and Tennessee in addition to the Dawgs and Gators. The 6’5, 290 pound standout is ranked the #75 player in the nation by 247Sports.

As I indicated in a recent Dawg Bites installment, this was one recruitment I was seriously hoping the Bulldogs would win. Johnson is freakishly athletic for his size, with a reported 30 inch vertical jump, and the ability to do this:

Johnson also has a very strong upper body as well and projects as a guy who could be true gap stuffer in the middle. But he’s also athletic enough to potentially play over the tackle in standard 3-4 looks. If you’re looking for a comparison to a current or former Dawg I’d go with Devonte Wyatt, although I’m not yet sure that Johnson has Wyatt’s world class first step.

Like a lot of high school linemen who are literally head and shoulders more physically developed than their competition Johnson needs to show he can bring maximum effort on every play. He also needs to develop his hand technique and economy of footwork, but nobody develops those skills like Tray Scott. And if Johnson develops into his physical upside he really could be a special player.

Johnson’s pledge is the 28th for the Bulldogs 2024 class and, stop me if you’ve heard this one before, extends the Bulldogs’ lead in the recruiting rankings for the top class in the country. Until later…

Go ‘Dawgs!!!