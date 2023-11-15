Wednesday ‘Dawg Bites Is Moving With Ease

Happy Wednesday, Dawg people. We’re fast approaching the close of the SEC schedule, and your boss is fast approaching the time when you’re expected to actually be working. So let’s dive right in to what’s making news in Bulldog Nation.

Georgia moved up to #1 in the College Football Playoff rankings released last night, ahead of Ohio State, Michigan, and Florida State. Obviously all of us (and by all of us I mean Kirby Paul Smart) would prefer for the Bulldogs to be disrespected and ranked lower. 5th would be a nice spot at this point in the proceedings. But objectively speaking, if you’ve watched the season unfold to this point it’s hard to say that any team looks more impressive in the present moment than the Red and Black.

Kirby was less than enthused about Georgia’s Tuesday practice, saying his team’s focus was “not good” during what is one of the more difficult preparation weeks of the season. It’s hard to say how much of that is the staff trying to ratchet down overconfidence and how much of it is genuinely concerning. I will say the Bulldogs’ two prior road performances this season probably give the Head ‘Dawg reason to be concerned, even more so than usual. On the other hand, it’s entirely possible that the veteran leaders get this group in line and they come out and roast the Big Orange like corn liquor mash.

In his Tuesday media session Tennessee’s Josh Heupel noted that his team still seemed disappointed early in the week about their road loss to Missouri. I think one of the interesting angles to this game will be how the Volunteers respond following a loss that knocked them out of contention for the SEC East and a New Years Six bowl. But Dolly Parton is planning to be in town, so maybe that’ll provide a lift, right? I’ve heard Dolly’s huge among 18 to 24 year olds.

In coaching silly season news Colorado has already been moved to post a graphic making clear that noted coaching vagabond Deion Sanders May have left those other jobs for a better one at Colorado but he’s definitely not leaving Colorado to go somewhere else:

It’s worth noting while Deion reminds you where his dog lives and where he pays taxes that Texas has no state income tax. Just something to think about. Also, speaking for college football bloggers as a class, I don’t think the universe loves us enough to pair Deion with the bat crap crazy Aggie fanbase. We already got Mike Leach at Mississippi State and Coach O at LSU. The law of averages seems to dictate we’ll get some anodyne candidate with Texas high school bona fides.

Finally, at this point you may be tempted to hang around the college football interwebs a little longer, to the detriment of your productivity. But I think I can probably do something to keep you off the Internet for the rest of the day: show you this truly unsettling athletic wear ad featuring Ed Orgeron.

I just saw the most unsettling ad ever and now you must pic.twitter.com/3zbnHqcNdi — Bunkie Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) November 15, 2023

Could have been worse. It could have been Spanx. Until later…

Go ‘Dawgs!!!