Around the SEC Would Accept a $77 Million Buyout

The stage is set. Once again, it will be Georgia vs. Alabama to decide the SEC Championship. However, we still have two weeks’ worth of games to play, and don’t let anyone tell you they don’t matter. That team in the hideous shade of orange as this writer’s least favorite fanbase in all the SEC. I want to go up there and make damn sure there is no doubt about who the kings of the SEC East are. As we prep for Rocky Top, let’s check-in across the conference.
Here’s what’s happening around the SEC.
- Texas A&M has fired Jimbo Fisher and will pay him almost $77 million in a buyout. That is insane, yet the Aggies could not continue on the current path. It was will be extremely interesting to see who leads the men from College Station next.
- Mississippi State has parted ways with first year head coach Zach Arnett. Arnett took over an impossible situation after the passing of former coach Mike Leach. This job screams Jamey Chadwell of Liberty.
- LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels now appears to be the front runner for the Heisman after his 350 passing yard, 200 rushing yard performance against Florida.
- Rumor has it that former president Donald Trump will be attendance at Williams-Brice for the South Carolina-Clemson game.
- Video has surfaced of Arkansas watching The Polar Express during halftime of the Hogs’ 48-10 loss to Auburn. It’s not even Thanksgiving!! C’mon, man.
