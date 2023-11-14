Chapel Bell Curve: The One Where Nathan Shows More Fight Than Ole Miss

If the Georgia Bulldogs won in Sanford Stadium last weekend, then it’s time to ring the Chapel Bell.

Nathan and Yara are on the mic to talk about a joyous, emotional weekend in the Classic City, including:

Every game can be homecoming when your friends all come back to town and you hang half a hundred on a patsy.

Nathan recognizes an exceptional Battle Hymn soloist, then goes into auditory battle against those inconsiderate palette pushers at the Este Lauder pop up.

Does Jim Harbaugh actually understand what “America’s team” means?

Kirby going off on Lane Kiffin with a ferocity that can only be described as <consults notes> “drunk Yara mode.”

And so much more. Until later…

Go ‘Dawgs!!!!