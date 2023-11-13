The Winning Smart Victory Post #91: The Senior edition

Sometime last week, one of my co-workers said “Another home game? What’s up with that? Why does Georgia get so many home games?” To which I replied (actually, nearly yelled): “Because we didn’t get a single one last year!!!!!”

I think my first night game at Sanford was the Notre Dame game in 2019. If it wasn’t my first, it certainly was the most memorable. 2019 was a memorable year for me personally, and for Dawg fans. We were 12-2, with our only losses to USCe (which we really shouldn’t have lost) and to LSU in the SECCG (but gave us what I think may have been the best picture of Podunk outside of her wedding photos). 2020 was memorable for the worst of reasons, and much of the 2021 season was a blur to me (but I definitely remember being in Indianapolis). Last year was fun too.

But we have now wrapped up the home season for 2023. I teach high school seniors, and senior night is always bittersweet. I suspect Kirby and the other coaches feel the same. This year’s seniors have accomplished so much – and they’re not done yet. We don’t know yet if they will 3-peat, but I feel absolutely certain if they don’t, it won’t be for lack of effort. The seniors (and juniors who may declare for the draft) put on a show. The younger players who got time late in the game showed out – perhaps to reassure our fears that Georgia Football is in good hands next year? It was a game that was fun to watch in person, despite the drizzly ick and chill that kept me huddled under a poncho for most of the night.

Despite the fact that I haven’t met a single UGA player in person, I feel like they belong to me – much in the same way that any student in my high school belongs to me. Certainly the students in my classes belong to me, but any of the 3,286 (or so) students enrolled at my high school can count on my support when/if they ever need it. Georgia Dawgs can too (although I can’t imagine any of them will need it). Podunk felt that way, too. I am proud of each and every one of them, and wish them only the best as they leave us for other pursuits.

However, it is our intention to celebrate Georgia Bulldog Football Wins whenever and wherever they occur. The ugliness or beauty of any particular win is irrelevant for the purposes of the Winning Smart Victory Post. It is therefore my deepest honor and privilege to bring to you this week’s edition of: The Winning Smart Victory Post.

Coach Kirby Smart coached his 106th game this week for the Red & Black. He currently boasts an 91-15 record and a 0.8585 winning percentage, having carded his ninety-first win overall in the tenth game of the season against the Ole Miss Rebels.

At the identical juncture in their careers:

Vince Dooley’s 106th game as head coach resulted in a Georgia Bulldogs win over Tennessee in the eighth game of the 1973 season, giving Coach Dooley a record of 72-30-5 and 0.7028 percentage.

Coach Mark Richt was 83-23 (0.7830) after a loss to Oklahoma State in the first game of the 2009 season.

One hundred and six games into his head coaching career Kirby Smart is eight games ahead of Coach Mark Richt and ahead of Coach Vince Dooley by 19 games. As of now, he is holding his own versus the two winningest coaches in Georgia Football History.

As always . . .

Go ‘Dawgs !!!!