Second Half Open Thread: Time To Crush The Rebel Alliance

The Bulldog defense has gotten some stops against the potent Ole Miss attack and the offense has made the most of its opportunities, staking the Athenians to a 28-14 halftime lead.

The Ole Miss defense is currently doing a marvelous impression of the TCU defense from the 2022 national title game. The Bulldogs scored four touchdowns on their first four possessions and looked headed for more points before that pick to end the half.

Carson Beck apparently went to medical school this week because he’s now a surgeon. The Jacksonvillain was a crisp 13 of 15 passing for 214 yards and a touchdown, plus an interception that 100% wasn’t his fault. Two of the completions went to Brock Bowers who, and this is very high praise, has looked like himself so far. I wouldn’t be surprised to see him give way to more Oscar Delp and Lawson Luckie in the second half, especially if the Bulldog defense stiffens and the Dawgs start to eat clock.

That’s not a far-fetched proposition given that the Red and Black averaged 6.0 yards a carry in the first half.

Georgia will get the ball coming out of the locker room looking to extend its lead. While this feels good you cannot under any circumstances take your foot off the gas against this Ole Miss squad. I don’t know if it will take 50 to win this one, but I wouldn’t mind getting there just in case.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!