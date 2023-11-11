First Half Open Thread

Georgia is about to tee it up against the Ole Miss Rebels in a matchup of top ten teams from a cool, misty Sanford Stadium.

The rain in Athens hasn’t been torrential today, but it’s enough that the turf is wet and likely to get chewed up as the night goes on.

Both of these teams want to run the ball and there’s the potential for a battle of field position to break out, especially if showers forecast in the area after 8:30 materialize.

It will also be interesting to see how much if at all Brock Bowers is on the field. Bowers was running and catching with the tight ends in warmups, but bringing him back quickly only to retweak his ankle on a sloppy field would be, if not a disaster, a difficult decision to defend. I’m glad Kirby Smart and Ron Courson get to deal with those issues instead of me.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!