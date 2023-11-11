Gameday Morning Dawg Bites and Open Comment Thread

It promises to be a somewhat dreary and rainy day today in the Classic City. As Dawg fans set up their tailgates and Pat McAfee makes sure he has just the right number of buttons undone to show off a chest that absolutely no one asked to see, your #2 Georgia Bulldogs are preparing to host the #9 Ole Miss Rebels.

I don’t pretend to know how this game will go. That said, I do know that much of the consternation surrounding the Dawgs has been the result of wins over Auburn and South Carolina that were closer than they “should have been” (7 and 14 points respectively) and some slow starts against other SEC also-rans that Georgia then proceeded to run out of the building later on in games. What then to make of Ole Miss? Their win over Auburn was by the same margin as Georgia’s. And then there’s the 7 point win over 3-6 Arkansas and the 3 point win over 5-4 Texas A&M.

I think Ole Miss is a very good football team. But much in the same way that a handful of less-dominant-than-expected results lead some to not know exactly what to expect from UGA, I don’t know how “very good” Ole Miss actually is. Today should go a long way toward finding that out. So let’s get things started:

And now your Gameday Morning Dawg Bites:

And, right on cue, there it is! Y’all done stepped in it now. Imma go ahead and start making space for my three-peat memorabilia.

Marc Weiszer over at Online Athens has a few things to keep an eye out for during today’s game. CJ Allen and Raylen Wilson stepping in at ILB would certainly be atop my own personal list.

As usual, it’s time to bring you a few picks and predictions about today’s outcome.

Taking a detour to the hardwood... after dropping their first game to Oregon, the Hoop Dawgs rebounded (see what I did there?) with a victory over Wake Forest last night. There are worse ways to start the season than beating a team generally projected to finish in the top half of the ACC. Nice going, fellas.

And finally, we’ll wrap things up with the game trailer for Senior Day:

I laughed and then I cried.

As always, this space will also serve as your Open Comment Thread leading up to game time. Let us know how you plan to spend the hours before kickoff and what you think we might see in any of the day’s other big games. Macondawg will be along shortly with your game threads.

Until then...

GOOOO DAWGS!!!