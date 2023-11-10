Friday Morning ‘Dawg Bites

The weather forecast is looking more and more like a steady rain could plague much of the day and into the evening on Saturday. The computer models pretty much confirms what your local weathercasters are saying as they are aligned, and the QPF (Quantitative Precipitation Forecast) suggests perhaps an inch or more of rain could fall once it begins today through parts of Sunday. Will this affect the game on Saturday evening? Hard to know who would be at a bigger disadvantage if things get really sloppy. That is something you really can’t simulate. Anyway, I hope the crowd is still loud. Kirby Smart is requesting the same kind of effort we had against the Vols last year.

First things first: Nolan Smith is your GameDay celebrity guest picker. What a great choice!

Back in 2016 when Ole Miss absolutely throttled Georgia, I took issue with their coach in my regular “15 Thoughts” post the next day and was critical of Hugh Freeze and his recruiting tactics. The vitriol from a few Rebels fans who took the time to read my comments was immediate, mostly humorous and, on a few occasions, a bit warped. In the end, Freeze resigned and Ole Miss was punished - not only for Freeze’s transgressions, but for some stuff that went on in Oxford under a previous administration. Thirty-three vacated wins, a two-year bowl band and three years of probation including scholarship reduction coupled with restrictions on recruiting. Freeze left Ole Miss in a bad way. Lane Kiffin has reversed their fortunes.

Back in 2016, a few Ole Miss fans not only emailed and texted insults (from burner phones) and taunted me, but they farted in my general direction. My holy quest to blog continued, unabated.

I never disliked Ole Miss (this is subject to change by 10:30 PM on Saturday) and for the longest time they were my favorite SEC West squad. I just couldn’t stand the sanctimonious Hugh Freeze. And he’s the perfect fit at Auburn. I hate Auburn.

Ole Miss has a very talented roster, but the one player that scares me the most is their running back Quinshon Judkins. He’s a tough out, folks.

It’s looking more and more like Brock Bowers is going to get some meaningful snaps. I’ve read anywhere from 10 to 15, maybe even 20. Folks in the know say he’s looking better and better although some are suggesting he’s not quite 100%. I think whether he plays a little, or a lot, he'll be effective. It’ll be his last time in Sanford Stadium. Pass the Kleenex, please.

Ole Miss, on the other hand, is dealing with a significant injury to their starting right tackle, Micah Pettus. I hate it when a kid gets hurt, but I’m sure if this is a weakness that can be exploited Glenn Schumann & Co. will find a way. There is no mercy in football. The season is a grind and depth matters. You either have it or you don’t.

So, considering the possibility of a wet field, the (limited?) return of Brock Bowers and Ole Miss’ injury situation, how are we feeling?

