Georgia vs. Ole Miss preview/Beck and Dart look to dual it out in prime-time

The Georgia Bulldogs and the Ole Miss Rebels will look to go toe-to-toe in a top 10 match-up this Saturday Night. The Dawgs are coming off of a big 30-21 victory over the Missouri Tigers as they moved to 9-0 on the year whereas the Rebels pulled out a 38-35 win over the Texas A&M Aggies to move to 8-1. Both teams come into this game top ten in the country as Georgia sits at two and the Rebels sit at nine, both teams also come into this one with elite offenses as the Dawgs rank second while Ole Miss ranks third in total offense in the SEC. While both teams have weapons all across their offenses, a majority of the success can be attributed to the outstanding quarterback play from both Carson Beck and Jaxson Dart as Saturday’s game will not only feature a showdown between the two of the top teams in the country, but two of the top quarterbacks as well.

Georgia’s secondary has been a bright spot for their defense this year but they will have their work cut out for them Saturday night as they will face their toughest test of the year from the arm of Jaxson Dart. Dart is in his second year of running the Rebels offense and has made significant strides since taking over, Dart is coming off of an impressive performance over the Texas A&M Aggies as he completed 24 passes on 33 attempts for 387 yards and two touchdowns as he has now thrown for 2,467 yards and 16 touchdowns along with just throwing two interceptions this season. Dart also currently ranks third in total QBR in the SEC with a rating of 82.2, just behind Jayden Daniels and Carson Beck. Though Georgia’s corners will have to be on their A game, the linebacker core will also have to bring it as Dart also poses a run threat to add an extra dimension to a already dangerous Rebel’s run game that features star sophomore Quinshon Judkins.

On the other side of the sideline will be the Dawgs’ gunslinger, Carson Beck. Beck has continued to have excellent quarterback play as he is beginning to earn himself some possible Heisman recognition along with moving up draft boards as a top quarterback prospect for this year’s draft. Beck is coming off of a performance over the Missouri Tigers where he passed for over 250 yards for the ninth time this season as he finished with a total of 254 yards on 32 attempts along with two touchdowns. Beck currently ranks second in the SEC in total QBR with a rating of 82.7 as he has tossed for 2,716 total yards along with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions. Beck has a good chance of putting up more impressive numbers this week as he will be throwing against an Ole Miss secondary that has allowed over 250 passing yards four times this season, including giving up 305 last week to a lackluster A&M offense. Though Dart and this Ole Miss team has been impressive this year, expect Beck and the Dawgs to gain the upper hand and advance to 10-0 to close out another great year under the lights of Sanford stadium.