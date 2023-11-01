Your Week 10 College Football TV Schedule >>>> CLICK HERE!!!

All around we have a pretty solid slate of games this weekend. A number of ranked-on-ranked match-ups and the renewal of some rivalries are both on deck. Let’s take a look.

Tonight, things get started with a MAC-fest (Ball State/Bowling Green and Kent State/Akron). These 4 teams have a combined 8 wins. So if that seems like your jam, more power to you. Things improve considerably on Thursday with some bigger names, most notably TCU visiting Texas Tech and Wake Forest heading to Duke. Friday night is highlighted by some wildly mediocre ACC action as the mighty Syracuse Orange (4-4) host the Eagles of Boston College (5-3). How it has taken Florida State so long to reemerge in this conference is a mystery for the ages.

We get off to a little bit of a slow start with Saturday’s noon lineup — although there is a game between #23 Kansas State and #7 Texas. Notre Dame also faces Clemson (which probably seemed like a bigger deal 2 months ago) and #10 Ole Miss is playing Texas A&M (where Jimbo Fisher is dangerously close to not reaching an 8-win season for the second year in a row — $95 million well spent there, Aggies).

Things really get fired up at 3:30. Of course, you have the game of the day featuring #2 in the CFP rankings, but #1 in your hearts... your back-to-back National Champions... the Georgia Bulldogs. The #12 Missouri Tigers will be visiting Sanford Stadium as a multi-touchdown underdog. Fun Fact: Georgia is currently favored over #12 Missouri by the same margin that South Carolina is favored over Jacksonville State. I wonder what Shane Beamer’s excuse is for that. You can also check out #9 Oklahoma vs. #22 Oklahoma State if you need an additional option.

The big night game is, of course, #8 Alabama and #14 LSU. And I honestly have no idea what’s going to happen there. Additionally, #5 Washington is in action against #20 USC. People have talked about Georgia’s next 3 weeks against ranked opposition, but the Huskies are in a similar situation facing #20 USC, #18 Utah, and #16 Oregon State. Get through that and I think Washington easily makes the playoff field.

And finally, the late night games are a Pac-12 bonanza. Take your pick between #16 Oregon State/Colorado, #19 UCLA/Arizona, or Stanford/Washington State.

That’s all for now, folks. Enjoy the rest of your week and get ready for a great weekend of college football.

Until later.

GOOOO DAWGS!!!