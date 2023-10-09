The Winning Smart Victory Post #87

First, apologies for the lateness of the post. As I mentioned last week, Brother Podunk was in town for the game, and I wanted to spend maximum time with him before he left this morning.

Second, a bit of history/reminiscing, if you’ll indulge me. Podunk is/was my younger sister. That relationship began in 1972. However, it wasn’t really until the turn of the century that we began to be friends. At that point, we had 4 children. Due to the vagaries of birthdays and geography, they spanned 4 school years. There was one year at Bonaire Elementary school where they were in K, 1st, 2nd and 3rd grade. My oldest is the only girl of the 4, and our younger boys are only 8 days apart.

Back in the Fall of 2008, her youngest’s grandfather on his father’s side passed away. She brought him to Georgia and stayed with him the week leading up to and including the funeral. Her plan was to spend Saturday with me, and leave to drive back to Podunk, OK on the Sunday. That weekend, I was able to obtain two tickets to the UGA-TN game from diehard Tennessee fans who decided there were better ways to spend their Saturday than watching their beloved Volunteers get the dawg-snot beat out of them. Those tickets, friends, were in the last two seats in the 600 level of Sanford Stadium, but that was the first time Podunk was able to see the Dawgs play in person in Athens.

Around 2009, Podunk thought it might be a great idea to take the Dawgsports community live. Many of the Dawgsports staff and readers had/have season tickets, so it was decided the gathering would take place during an away game. The first annual Goat Roast was held at the Blind Pig in Athens, October 2, 2010. Fun was had, a (red velvet cake) goat was sacrificed a halftime, and a tradition was born. The Goat Roast continued for 7 years – until Podunk realized that nearly all of the Goat Roast attendees were not Dawgsports contributors or readers, but local friends of hers that came out because she was in town. When she realized that, she decided that if she was going to spend the money & time to travel to Georgia during football season, she’d rather come during a home game, get tickets, and watch the Dawgs play live and in person.

So, beginning with the 2017 season, that’s just what she did. She pored over the schedule during the summer, picked what she anticipated would be the best home game of the season, and made travel plans appropriately. I can’t recall which regular season game she came for, but I remember she came back for the SECCG vs. Auburn. In fact, that was the season the team (barely) beat Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl, and only lost to Satan’s Saban’s Crimson Tide in overtime in the National Championship game. She and I had many conversations debating the Rose Bowl vs. the Natty. We couldn’t afford both. In the end, I let her choose, because it was her work bonus that was going to pay for the tickets. Her final words on the matter still haunt me: “This may be the only time I get to see Georgia play for the National Championship in my lifetime.”

I don’t remember if it was 2018 or 2019 when it occurred to her that donating to the University and becoming a season ticket holder was a great long-term plan, but whenever it was, she started donating. In 2020, after UGA offered triple points to any donor who allowed them to keep the donation (because COVID), Podunk was finally a season ticket holder. Of course, she wasn’t able to get tickets to all the 2020 home games (because COVID), but she did get 4 tickets to the UGA-Mizzou game on her birthday weekend. And what a weekend it was. She wanted to spend the whole weekend in Athens, so we did. It was exactly what she wanted, and I’m so glad, because that was her last birthday.

During the 2021 season, Brother Podunk had business that brought him to town during football season, so I asked him if he wanted to attend the game with me. He did, so we did. The day after the game, we drove back to Oklahoma together to attend our grandmother’s funeral. Sometime during all of that, he decided he would come once a year and go to a game with me. When the team made the playoffs, we agreed we would attend the game in Indianapolis together. Last year, the Auburn game was chosen. This year, Kentucky. I’ve already told him that if we should wind up in the Rose Bowl this year, we’re going.

All that being said, remember:

Coach Kirby Smart coached his 102nd game this week for the Red & Black. He currently boasts an 87-15 record and a 0.8529 winning percentage, having carded his eighty-seventh win overall in the sixth game of the season against the Wildcats of Kentucky.

At the identical juncture in their careers:

Vince Dooley’s 102nd game as head coach resulted in a Georgia Bulldogs loss to number 3 Alabama in the fourth game of the 1973 season, giving Coach Dooley a record of 70-28-5 and 0.7108 percentage.

Coach Mark Richt was 81-21 (0.7941) after a win over the ‘Cats of Kentucky in the tenth game of the 2008 season.

One hundred and two games into his head coaching career Kirby Smart is six games ahead of Coach Mark Richt and ahead of Coach Vince Dooley by 17 games. As of now, he is holding his own versus the two winningest coaches in Georgia Football History.

