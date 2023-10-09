Monday ‘Dawg Bites Feels A Bit More Like Itself

Welcome to the first Monday of the rest of your life (and the college football season). As October settles in there’s a chill in the air of the Peach State.

Also in the air? A new sense of optimism around the Red and Black following their 51-13 drubbing of the Kentucky Wildcats.

Your college football team isn’t bowl-eligible yet? Can’t relate. — Dawg Sports (@dawgsports) October 9, 2023

Afterward several players noted that it was a good week of practice, especially the well-known “Bloody Tuesday” full contact practice. Kirby Smart talks about playing to a championship standard. The talk surrounding this week feels a little like some of the younger guys on the roster have learned what that means, and that the veterans may have rediscovered it. Only time will tell.

But these types of breakthroughs have a way of building on themselves. It’s also worth noting that last year Georgia played some ho-hum football through week five, an extremely uncomfortable 26-22 road win over Missouri. From there they wouldn’t be seriously challenged again until the Peach Bowl against Ohio State. This team doesn’t feel quite like that one. But I’m okay with history not repeating as long as it sort of rhymes.

Georgia covered the Vegas spread for the first time this season on Saturday night against Kentucky. Now the Dawgs have been installed as a whopping 32.5 point favorite over the Vanderbilt Commodores. I’ll Be interested to see if the Athenians can focus and take care of business in an 11:00 am local time start in Nashville, an environment in which I’ve personally ally seen them come out flat.

With the Kentucky win Kirby Smart’s squad has now won 33 straight regular season SEC games. If that feels like a lot, it absolutely is. In fact, it ties the 1937-41 Tennessee Volunteers for the longest streak in SEC history, meaning the Bulldogs have the opportunity to stand alone atop that particular historical peak with a victory over the ‘Dores. Our friends over at the excellent Anchor of Gold don’t sound particularly optimistic. But that could be the five straight 2023 losses talking.

Perhaps the best news coming out of the Kentucky game and into this weekend’s trip to Nashville? Injury news, or a lack thereof. It’s amazing that Kendall Milton feels “amazing” and the fact that Brock Bowers was fine after coming down a little funny in the end zone is a relief. But I’m also pretty thrilled that Sedrick Van Pran appears to be fine after leaving in the second quarter. It’s also worth noting the confidence Kirby expressed postgame about Jared Wilson in Van Pran’s absence. That bodes well for next season when the Bulldog offensive line will likely be undergoing another major rebuild.

We’ll be back later with more Bulldog news and notes. Until then…

Go ‘Dawgs!!!