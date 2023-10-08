MVDs: Kentucky Edition

One does not simply cage the Kentucky Wildcats without relying on a total team effort. However, even then some Bulldogs are bound to distinguish themselves from the rest of the pack. These stalwarts, these Gods of the gridiron are your MVDs: the Most Valuable ‘Dawgs from Georgia’s 51–13 victory over the Kentucky Wildcats.

Offense: Carson Beck. What a night. Carson Beck began the game 11 for 11 for 146 yards and 2 touchdowns. He finished the night 28 of 35 for 389 yards and 4 touchdowns. That brings him to 1497 passing yards at the midway point of the season, second in the SEC only to LSU’s Jayden Daniels. He’s also tied with Daniels, Ole Miss’s Jaxson Dart, and Florida’s Graham Mertz for the fewest interceptions among league QBs with more than 70 pass attempts. More and more, it’s looking like Beck could be better than okay. He could be exceptional, and sooner rather than later.

Defense: Kamari Lassiter. Lassiter had 4 tackles, and got in on a half sack for good measure. But I picked him in this spot because I thought he had his best game in pass coverage of the season, getting 2 official pass breakups and generally being tight on coverage all night. We’re going to face some quarterbacks who’ll be a much stouter test in the passing game than Devin Leary. But tonight Lassiter passed the test that was put in front of him.

Special Teams: Peyton Woodring. Don’t look now, but the Bulldogs’ freshman kicker seems to have found his stroke. In addition to hitting 6 of 6 extra points Woodring hit on field goals of 36, 42, and 32 yards. He’s now 5 of 5 on field goals since that rough 1/3 outing against South Carolina, and looked pretty authoritative in popping each kick through the goalposts. We’ve said it before, but Georgia’s going to need Woodring to hit some clutch kicks this season. Today provided some support for the position that he may respond when the time comes.

As always feel free to stump for your key players in the comments.

