Georgia 51, Kentucky 13: ‘Dawgs Jump ‘Cats Early, Often, And Emphatically

They say there’s more than one way to skin a cat. The Bulldog offense seemingly ran through every one of them in a 51-13 shellacking of the Kentucky Wildcats.

Carson Beck has looked a little more confident each week. But it really feels like a light came on for him in Auburn last week. Tonight the light absolutely blinded the visiting Wildcats.

Beck’s playing with a casual confidence that I didn’t expect to see at this point in his career, if ever. It’s hard to end with a bad night when you start it by completing your first 11 passes. He finished the night 28 of 35 passing for a career-high 389 yards and 4 touchdowns. Beck had one interception, a pretty poor throw that appeared born of overconfidence. It bears repeating however that he’s only thrown 2 picks in 161 passing attempts through six games. I’ll take that as a start to the Carson Beck Era.

To be fair our resident Jacksonvillain had some help from a running game that was finally reliable enough to set up the play action passing game Mike Bobo loves like his 6th child. The Red and Black pounded out 173 yards on the ground on 31 carries, a nifty 5.6 yards per attempt. There are still some head-scratching moments up front. But tonight looked like the first reliable proof of concept for the current, patched together offensive line.

The UGA offense didn’t so much hum tonight as sing a soaring opera. The Dawgs scored on their first six possessions before Beck’s lone interception halted the streak. But then they scored on the next two before Brett Thorson finally trotted out to boot his first punt of the night at the 11:31 mark of the 4th quarter. Georgia rolled up 608 yards of total offense, breaking the 600 yard mark for only the fifth time in Kirby Smart’s eight seasons in Athens.

As usual, there was a heavy dose of Brock Bowers involved. The Napa Nightmare (7 catches, 132 yards) became the first player with three straight 100 yard receiving games in a season since Terrance Edwards did it in 2002. The current month shall now and forever be known as Brocktober and will be celebrated by the running of unguarded seam routes while holding a bottle of a nice Cabernet. Govern yourselves accordingly.

Bulldog fans were a bit apprehensive about Wildcat tailback Ray Davis, last seen carving up Billy Napier’s Florida defense for 280 yards on the ground. Davis got his, but nothing even close to what could have kept the Lexingtonians in a game their defense was busy giving away. Davis ground out 59 yards on 15 carries, good for a 3.9 yard per rush average.

While Kentucky had some success moving the ball early it was short-lived. The Bluegrass State Felines managed only an anemic 56 yards of total offense in the second half after gaining 127 in the first. Georgia surrendered only 2 1st downs on 11 third down snaps. That’s no way to beat the defending national champions.

Georgia may not be, on the whole, quite as good a football team as tonight‘s outcome would imply. All of the warty, glitchy football they played in the first five games of the season really happened. It could happen again.

But as we round the midpoint of the season Georgia is looking more and more like one of college football’s few truly good football teams in a year marked by parity run amok. The team that walked away victorious tonight is a match for anyone in the country. The question is whether they can continue to show up, and in fact improve against better competition.

Next week they will travel to Nashville to take on a 2-5 Vanderbilt squad coming off a beating at the hands of the Florida Gator team that, transitively, got eviscerated only seven days ago by Kentucky. We’ll see if they can challenge themselves to come out and put away a bad team as decisively as they put away a good Kentucky team tonight. Until later…

Go ‘Dawgs!!!