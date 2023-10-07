Second Half Open Thread: Beck Taking The ‘Cats Round The Bend

The Georgia Bulldogs did something they haven’t done all season , scoring 14 points in the first quarter and taking advantage of some sloppy play by the visitors to stake themselves to a 34-7 halftime lead.

Carson Beck looked in control from the word go, thanks in no small part to some nice play calling from Mike Bobo that helped him get in rhythm. The result was 307 yards passing on 21 of 26 passing. The Bulldogs had six offensive possessions and put points on the board on each of them.

Defensively the Dawgs have given up yards in chunks but have locked down when it mattered, and have been helped out by the Wildcats, who committed the kind of penalty you can’t commit when you are trying to knock of the #1 team in the nation.

Kentucky will get the ball to start the second half, and probably needs to put some sort of points on the board then force a stop to keep this one within reach. The Bulldogs on the other hand are probably looking to put one or two more scores on the board then introduce the visitors to Cash Jones, human victory cigar.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!