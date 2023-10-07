 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
First Half Open Thread: Time To Bury The ‘Cats

By macondawg
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 07 Kentucky at Georgia Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

We’re mere moments away from a big SEC East matchup in Athens against the Kentucky Wildcats. A lot of folks are concerned about Kentucky running the ball in this game. I’m not particularly concerned. I don’t foresee Devin Leary doing the damage Peyton Thorne did last week.

What concerns me is Georgia once again coming out slowly and finding themselves in a hole, but this time against a team far less likely to commit the fundamental errors that allowed them to catch up against South Carolina and Auburn. Let’s start fast and keep our foot on the gas, Kirby.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!

