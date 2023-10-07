Chapel Bell Curve: The One With All The Old Guy Hobbies

Get up, it’s game day! And Nathan, Yara, and Justin are back to preview the Kentucky Wildcats, and other stuff. Among the delightful topics on this episode:

*That time Yara was like Burt Reynolds in Smokey and the Bandit, only with musical instruments rather than Coors beer.

*Way more WWII history than you expected from a college football podcast not run by middle-aged Michigan fans.

*More bourbon discussion than you may have expected, but perhaps less than you were hoping for.

*The Kentucky offense: pretty worrisome when not shooting itself in the foot.

*The Kentucky defense: Maybe the most exotic thing in the entire state of Kentucky.

