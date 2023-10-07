Gameday Morning Dawg Bites and Open Comment Thread

There will be two undefeated teams facing off in The Classic City this week, as the #20 Kentucky Wildcats take on your #1 Georgia Bulldogs. Today is where the rubber meets the road for the Dawgs. It’s time to find out if perhaps Georgia has been playing down to its competition (I sure do love saying that about Auburn) or if they can take it to another level when confronted with a legitimate opponent (I still find it very strange to say that about Kentucky). After today, we’re going to know way more about the 2023 Bulldogs and what things look like going forward.

The Dawgs are facing a ranked team for the first time this year. We’re about to spend the night outside with some very motivated kitties. So let’s do this:

(This is the safe for work, edited music video. However, this is still a family community, so exercise caution if you have young ears in your general vicinity.)

And now your Gameday Morning Dawg Bites:

Ever wondered what a local news station in Eastern Kentucky branding itself as “Mountain News” thinks about what will happen in a football game? Well you’re in luck. Spoiler Alert: Kentucky is gonna win.

Ever wondered what some random UGA students think about the Georgia offense? Well, thanks to the Red & Black, you now have that information at your disposal as well.

You know that feeling you get when you like the thing a person is saying but you can’t stand the person saying it? This is that. I despise Tim Tebow (Exhibit A). With every fiber of my being. I wouldn’t pour a cup of water on the man if he was on fire. But he ain’t wrong.

We have your last minute injury report and it looks like we have some key contributors getting on the mend and no longer questionable. We deserve it, if I do say so myself.

Y’all know I like to end things with this week’s game trailer:

Even though I like former players narrating the trailer, I have to say that I’m kind of digging the change up of having a current player hype the team. That has to feel really good.

As always, this space will also serve as your Open Comment Thread leading up to game time. Let us know how you plan to spend the hours before kickoff and what you think we might see in any of the day’s other big games. Macondawg will be along shortly with your game threads.

Until then...

GOOOO DAWGS!!!