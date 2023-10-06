Georgia vs. Kentucky preview/front seven vs. Kentucky run game

The Georgia Bulldogs return to Sanford Stadium this Saturday as they will gear up for an SEC East showdown against the Kentucky Wildcats. Both teams come into this one undefeated as they both have put up 5-0 records overall and are 2-0 in conference play. The Wildcats are coming off of a dominating win over the Florida Gators last week in a 33-14 final as the Wildcat offense ran all over the Gators for a total of 329 yards. Unlike Kentucky, Georgia was in an absolute dog fight with the Auburn Tigers last week as they were able to pull out the 27-20 win in the final minutes of the game due to a clutch performance from Carson Beck and Brock Bowers, along with a game sealing interception from Malaki Starks. It’s no secret this will be Georgia’s biggest test so far as Coach Mark Stoops has put together quiet the ball team this year Lexington. The Dawgs will have to bring physicality into this one as it has surprisingly been missing compared to the national championship teams over the last couple of years. There are a couple of interesting match-ups to look for this week but none are as make or break as the match-up between Georgia’s front seven and the Wildcat’s run game.

Georgia front seven vs. Kentucky run game

Georgia’s front seven has been a growing concern over the last couple of weeks for Dawg fans as it has been one of the biggest surprises so far this year. For comparison, the highest amount of rushing yards the Dawgs defense allowed in 2022 was 140 against the Oregon Ducks in the season opener, whereas in last week’s game the Dawgs allowed 219 against the Auburn Tigers. Georgia’s front seven will have to tighten up this week in order to keep the Wildcats rushing attack at bey, Kentucky’s rush offense ranks fifth in the SEC as they are averaging 170.40 yards per game on the ground. The Wildcats rushing attack has been led by Senior running-back, Ray Davis. Davis has put up 594 yards on 76 carries as he leads the SEC in rush yards along with yards per attempt with a 7.8 average as he is the biggest priority for the Dawg’s defense.

Georgia will look to lean on their experienced leaders as the Dawgs front seven has been led by Senior linebacker Smael Mondon. Mondon is the reigning SEC defensive player of the week as he turned in an outstanding performance against Auburn. The Senior linebacker racked up 11 total tackles with 7 solos along with a sack in last week’s game as he will need to have that same production this week in order to keep the Kentucky offense in check. Fellow Senior Nazir Stackhouse will also need to have a solid game as he will be the guy to set the tone in the trenches. Stackhouse has had big shoes to fill this season as he has had to takeover the coveted defensive tackle position that had been dominated by Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter over the last couple of years. Stackhouse turned in his best performance of the season last week as he racked up 5 total tackles as 4 were solo and 1 was for a loss.

I think Dawg fans should expect a very physical and ticked-off approach in this match-up as I’m sure Kirby and his defense have heard all the noise and that is usually when this Dawg’s defense are at their best. Considering that, I expect the Dawgs to make a physical statement against the Wildcats.