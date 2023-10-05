Cocktail Thursday: Kentucky Edition

Are your Georgia Bulldogs hosting a top 20 opponent who plays a physical brand of football and you’re not entirely sure how they’ll respond? Then you could probably use a drink. I can help you with that.

There are certainly a few things about the Kentucky Wildcats which should worry you. I can boil them all down to one phrase though. Kentucky plays old-fashioned football. Pick a time-worn cliche about how to win football games and the 2023 Kentucky Wildcats have done it. Avoid turnovers? Check, the Wildcats have only lost 2 fumbles all season (Georgia has lost 5). Force the other team to give the ball up? You bet, the ‘Cats are tied for fifth in the SEC in forced fumbles (Georgia is tied with Florida for dead last with only 1).

Protect the quarterback? The Bluegrass Boys are tied with Georgia at the top of the SEC with only 4 sacks surrendered all season. Run the ball? The Lexingtonians are averaging a healthy 170.40 yards on the ground per game, and it felt like they averaged that per carry last week against Florida.

Georgia is going to have to match the Fightin’ Mark Stoopses in fundamental excellence in order to avoid disaster in this one. To really win however I think they’re going to need to spice things up a bit. The Bulldogs are third in the SEC in offensive plays of 10+ yards. However along with Alabama and Vanderbilt they’re one of only three teams in the league that hasn’t had a play from scrimmage of 60+ yards. I think the team that makes the routine stops but also gets in a couple of home run shots wins this game.

And what’s the drink for a chilly October evening where you’re looking to play solid old-fashioned football, but with a bit of a twist? My personal go-to, the halfback sweep of cocktails, but with a bit of a twist: the Cinnamon Old-Fashioned.

It begins with whiskey. Aficionados argue at length about the best liquor for this drink and frankly I don’t think there’s one right answer even from week to week. The best whiskey for an Old Fashioned is the whiskey you like best.

Another critical component of the Old-Fashioned is the sugar. Some Old-Fashioned purists say the proper thing to do is to muddle a sugar cube with the bitters in the bottom of a glass. Others simply pour in simple syrup.

I’m on record as being in favor of simple syrup for an Old Fashioned because it’s easier and more convenient. In this recipe it’s essential. You don’t want to muddle a cinnamon stick into your glass. Don’t ask how I know this.

This maple cinnamon simple syrup is a preparation we’ve used a couple of times over the years and I still think it’s one of my favorite potable creations. I love the stuff. I sometimes like to put a little behind my ears before going out on the town. It makes me feel just a little dangerous and a lot delicious.

Finally there are the bitters. Angostura is traditional. While there are other bitters available at cocktail shops and on the Internet, I’d stick with Angostura for this preparation. It just works where some others might clash with the maple cinnamon flavor. No need to get cute here.

Cinnamon Old-Fashioned

Ingredients

* 2 ounces bourbon or rye whiskey

* 1⁄2 ounce cinnamon simple syrup

* 2 dashes Angostura bitters

* Twist of orange peel for garnish.

As a review, the simple syrup is made by combining:

* 1 cup maple syrup

* 1 cup water

* 2 whole cinnamon sticks

Combine the maple syrup, water, cinnamon sticks in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer for 5-7 minutes. Then remove from heat and let steep/cool for 30 minutes. Strain and put aside. You’ll have plenty enough for multiple cocktails, or to top your late night ice cream.

To assemble the cocktail add the simple syrup and bitters to a rocks glass with ice, stir to combine. Add the bourbon or rye whiskey of your choice and stir until mixed. Garnish with orange peel. Enjoy.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!