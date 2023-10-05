Your Week 6 College Football TV Schedule >>>> CLICK HERE!!!

I can’t say, in good conscience, that I recommend either of the Thursday Night games tonight. They are wildly unremarkable. But things start to pick up on Friday night with conference contests between Kansas State and Oklahoma State and between Illinois and Nebraska. Or if watching rich kids hit each other is more your thing, there’s the Ivy League game.

Things get off to a bang on Saturday as the noon slot brings us #23 LSU visiting #21 Mizzou and the Red River Whatever-They’re-Calling-It-Now between #3 Texas and #12 Oklahoma. There is a bit of a lull at 3:30, although #11 Alabama at Texas A&M has potential. I also personally think Florida/Vanderbilt might get interesting, but that could just be wishful thinking on my part.

As the evening begins, the matchup between your #1 Georgia Bulldogs and the #20 Kentucky Wildcats kicks off. In the same slot, we have #10 Notre Dame and #25 Louisville as well as Georgia Tech probably getting absolutely boat-raced by #17 Miami.

Finally, cap off your Saturday with some real, honest-to-goodness Pac-12 After Dark action. Arizona is visiting #9 USC and #14 Oregon State heads to Cal.

That’s all for now, folks. Enjoy the rest of your week and get ready for a great weekend of college football.

Until later.

GOOOO DAWGS!!!