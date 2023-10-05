Thursday Dawg Bites Is Still Playing With Fire

Georgia can’t keep winning games like this, can it? Or maybe it can.

At this point, the Dawgs are running on the ragged edge...trailing South Carolina at the half, needing Brock Bowers magic to beat an Auburn team that was punchless a week earlier in College Station, giving up multiple scores to UAB...

But maybe that’s just how they want it. Remember, this team should have lost to a Mizzou team last year that didn't even have a winning record, it found itself in an offensive slugfest with Kent State and beat Kentucky 16-6 in a game that looked like the Ferentz Family was in charge of. It has a belief that it can and will win, no matter what happens.

If the last two years have shown anything, this team will win games on its own terms. And until someone finds a way to beat Georgia, that’ll be good enough. As a high school coach told me a long, long time ago, “winning solves all problems.”

Remember those comments about how weak Georgia’s schedule is, including one from a former Florida, Ohio State and also disgraced former NFL head coach in Jacksonville? Well...as Michael Scott once said, “how the turn tables.”

Yes, Georgia’s schedule is now loading up with ranked opponents

As The Senator eloquently states, The University of South Carolina honoring a coach that quit on them midseason is....interesting. Mark Richt gave Georgia fans lots of fond memories as head coach. One of the more underrated ones is beating the Head Ball Coach so bad that spending more time at the golf course and Crescent Beach, Fla. became a more attractive option.

The more Daylen Everette plays, the more confident he gets. That’s a great thing for any defensive back, obviously.

There’s plenty of praise from Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops for Brock Bowers

One of the great things about Larry Munson and broadcasters of his era was that you could feel the emotion they had...and you felt the same. Few moments matched Munson’s call of the end of the 1978 thrilling win at Kentucky.

Oh - and how about those red pants?

Go Dawgs!