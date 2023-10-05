3 Things That Worry Me About Kentucky

Here is what I’m NOT worried about as we welcome the Longhairs from Lexington:

1. Carson Beck is the quarterback we need. There are better ones out there, but we have one that is working within the system and doesn’t make many bad mistakes. And that is apparently what Kirby Smart demands of his QBs – eliminate the bad plays and count on the studs around you to help make the good plays. On Saturday, Beck threw for over 300 yards, he was 8 of 10 on 3rd down (6 of 8 in the 2H), all with little running game to balance, in a truly hostile environment. Don’t forget a defense that was gashed for over 200 yards and let Auburn get ahead early. As players come back (like McConkey), or get healthier (like Milton), and Beck’s confidence continues to grow, this offense will only get better and better.

2. At least we don’t have to mess with that zone-read option – the University of Kentucky QB Devin Leary is not the running threat Thorne or Ashford are. Georgia actually did a serviceable job against the Auburn running backs – allowing 94 yards on 27 carries (3.48 yards per carry). It was those sneaks, draws, and read option keepers that broke us down and allowed key conversions. Auburn QBs ran for 125 yards on 16 carries (7.8 YPC), and that includes sacks. Take away those, and the average run was actually 10.8. If Muschamp and Schumann want to take away something Kentucky does well, they don’t have to look at designed QB runs or a QB that can make lots of plays with his feet.

3. In that vein, I’m not necessarily concerned with pressure on our secondary in pass coverage. Kentucky is only throwing for 225 yards a contest, and has only scared 3 bills twice – Eastern Kentucky and Akron. They threw it 31 times for a pedestrian 241 yards against Ball State, which makes me feel better about Carson Beck’s 23 for 30 and 283 yards through three quarters against that same team. Frankly, the Blue Cats haven’t needed to air it out yet. So NC State transfer Leary hasn’t truly been tested to march the offense down the field through the air.

And they might be depleted in their receiving corps as well. The top 2 receivers, Barion Brown and Tayvion Robinson left the Florida game early. They’re listed as starters for this weekend, but Coach Mark Stoops was vague about their status and health.



Now forgive me, as I was weaned at the nipple of Larry Munson’s scratch. So here’s what does worry me about facing the Kroger Field Kitties:

1. Tiffles. Or TFLs. Or tackles for loss. That is a good measuring stick for havoc and getting defensive penetration in the opposing backfield. Not only does Kentucky outperform Georgia in this metric, though slightly, they have considerably more yards. And maybe what is telling is that 3 of the top 8 TFL performers for UGA are defensive backs. For Kentucky, only one of the top 8 come from the secondary. They are disrupting offenses with their front 7, and frequently from their front 4. That is a little worrying for me, when I don’t see Georgia’s OL get that dominant push and open holes, and our running backs aren’t close to full strength and health. We might have to rely even more on Carson Beck unless something changes from the first 5 games.

2. More yards per carry. UGA is not only giving up more yards on the ground, but also more explosive plays. It’s hard to set the edge every time – offenses can get tricky, or pull the right blocker to spring the runner outside. But what has made the Georgia defense so good is the elimination of those big runs. Do we have the speed of a Nolan Smith or Nakobe Dean to roam sideline to sideline and close down paths to the 2nd and 3rd level? You’re either elite or you’re not, and at least defending the run, we are not elite.

So if we’re not especially good at defending the run, we certainly don’t want to fool around when Ray Davis comes to town. Ray is good – last week was the 2nd time this season he’s averaged over 10 ypc. And he has 8 rushing TDs so far. Because of those things, UK jumped 40+ places nationally in rushing offense just this week (and still 30 places behind Auburn for what it’s worth). Davis had his best 2022 games against…. SCjr and Kentucky. That’s right, he was at Vandy after transferring from Temple. He’s taken over half of the rushing attempts and has 70% of the production (60% before the Florida game). So he’s not exactly a superstar, but he’s shown he can follow blocks, hit a hole, and run for days. I don’t want Georgia to be a laughingstock like Florida is (okay, they’re always a laughingstock. Just a little bit more this week).

3. While UGA is top 10 in the nation in passing yards, and 3rd in the SEC, Brock Bowers is 25% of that production. While “yay!” for the Napa Nightmare, you can add up the next two Athenians and barely get to his numbers. Bowers has 50% more catches than our next closest receiver (30 vs. 20 by Rosemy-Jacksaint). He has essentially the same yardage as the next two Georgia receivers (MRJ and Lovett). His 3 receiving touchdowns lead the team (plus his lone rushing TD).

Having so much more production from one player wouldn’t concern me as much if the offense wasn’t so reliant on Bowers. With the OL still trying to find their groove and rotation, the running backs trying to get healthy, and having so many players thrust onto the field in key positions, we need Brock. I hope McConkey can come back full time as Beck obviously has a good rhythm with him. Remember, we also need The Sommelier to block too. Because the Wildcats are a top 20 defense nationally, the best we’ve faced so far (Auburn is #35).

Call me crazy, just don’t call me late for dinner. Sound off in the comments below what worries you about the Bulldogs of Georgia versus the Wildcats of Kentucky. And as always…

GO ‘DAWGS!!!