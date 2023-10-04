Around the SEC Won’t Storm the Field

The calendar turns, the leaves change colors, and contenders and separated from pretenders. Welcome to October, Dawg Nation! While there are some warning signs for the 2023 Bulldogs, we have seen some growth and positive signs, too. Carson Beck looks more and more comfortable each game, the interior defensive line looks stout despite not having a game wrecker a la Jalen Carter or Jordan Davis, and the team as a whole continues to get healthier. We’ll learn a lot about this team on Saturday night against Kentucky. As for the rest of the conference, let’s do our weekly check-in.
Here’s what’s happening around the SEC.
- After Ole Miss knocked off LSU at home, the Rebel fans stormed the field. One such fan was recording himself storming the field and shouting profanities when he ran into an LSU player, who subsequently knocked him to the ground quite easily. Some keyboard warriors are saying the LSU player should be charged, which is pretty hilarious considering the fan was the person in the wrong spot, being belligerent, and initiated the physical contact.
- Our old friend Jermaine Burton played a total of nine snaps in the Tide’s win against Mississippi State. With Alabama shifting to a run-heavy offense, it’s conceivable Burton will be getting even fewer balls thrown his way than during his time in Athens.
- LSU has hired formerly retired defensive coach Pete Jenkins to their staff. Jenkins, 82 years old, will try to help right the Tiger ship after the defense gave up 55 points and over 700 yards against Ole Miss.
- Missouri is off to a 5-0 start, and no one is garnering more deserved attention than wide receiver Luther Burden who is getting some Heisman love this week.
