Around the SEC Won’t Storm the Field

The calendar turns, the leaves change colors, and contenders and separated from pretenders. Welcome to October, Dawg Nation! While there are some warning signs for the 2023 Bulldogs, we have seen some growth and positive signs, too. Carson Beck looks more and more comfortable each game, the interior defensive line looks stout despite not having a game wrecker a la Jalen Carter or Jordan Davis, and the team as a whole continues to get healthier. We’ll learn a lot about this team on Saturday night against Kentucky. As for the rest of the conference, let’s do our weekly check-in.

Here’s what’s happening around the SEC.