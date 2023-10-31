Chapel Bell Curve: The One Where Evil Shuffles Dejectedly To The Parking Lot

The Chapel Bell Curve crew is back to triumphantly review the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party. It was a wild weekend, and there’s lots to cover, including:

* Billy Napier, a moderately attractive potato who doesn’t really understand how rulers work.

* A nice weekend for Yara’s persistent, extremely personal vendetta against Colorado football.

* Nathan comes face-to-face with evil. As it turns out, evil is annoyingly delightful.

* It’s time to reckon with the fact that with a reasonable sample size and by the numbers Carson Beck is an elite quarterback.

* Some aspects of the UGA defense which aren’t necessarily worrisome, but definitely qualify as worri-alittle.

* Nathan commits the cardinal sin of confusing Douglas, Georgia and Douglas County while justifiably waxing rhapsodic about Daijun Edwards (then remembers just in time that Daijun isn’t from either).

Go ‘Dawgs!!!!