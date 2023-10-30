What Was Billy Napier Thinking?

It happens every single week of college football season in stadiums across America. The ball hasn’t bounced his way, the calls have gone against him, and the team’s execution has been so bad that the fans quite literally want him executed. The cameras pan to the Coach who’s about to lose the game you’re watching and you wonder, perhaps aloud or maybe just to yourself “What must that poor son of a gun be thinking right now?”

Here at Dawg Sports we can’t read minds, but we’re at least conversational in body language. As the clock ticked down Saturday on Georgia’s 43-20 victory over the Florida Gators this was what Gator coach Billy Napier looked like:

We can’t say for certain what was running through his head, but we have some ideas. Gentle reader, this is what I think Billy Napier may just have been thinking:

a) “I’m beginning to think that when Kirby recommended me for this job he may not have had the purest of intentions.”

b) “I wonder if I should reassign one of the army of analysts to food tasting duty. Just in case.”

c) “Is that Steve Spurrier on the headset?!?! We gotta have another talk about boundaries.”

d) “I wasn’t expecting the Tom Petty song that epitomized my tenure here to be ‘Freefallin’.”

e) “Note to self. Add line to resume ‘‘Single-handedly oversaw the University of Florida’s transformation into a baseball school.’”

Or maybe it was something else. As always feel free to chime in with your suggestions in the comments, and….

Go ‘Dawgs!!!