Tuesday Morning ‘Dawg Bites Sees Some Bright Spots

Welcome to Tuesday, Bulldog fans! You’re still rooting for the #1 team in the land (by the polls that are recognized), you still enjoy the longest winning streak and longest home winning streak in the land, and every day is great to be a Georgia Bulldog. Rest comfortably in that knowledge.

Macondawg already told you the current spread for this weekend’s tilt of Cats and Dawgs. Georgia is 0-3-1 against the spread this season. Kentucky is 4-0. But Georgia is also 9-3 against the spread vs. ranked teams the last two seasons. (h/t to @jontweetssports). One more reason I don’t bet on college football. Please be responsible.

The Chick-Fil-A Bowl is coming to Athens. In a manner of speaking. No matter what the football gods decide to do with Georgia Bulldog football, they blessed us with Mark Richt and I am grateful. For the lasting impression he has made, and is making, on so many people, I’d rank him right up there with the best to ever represent UGA.

Athens won’t host College GameDay, nor that B1G thing I barely know exists and never tune to. But it will be hosting a college preview show this Saturday as lead-up to the big SEC East showdown in the Classic City.

We’ve got the Monday injury report (more complete list here) and the news isn’t horrible. I like seeing “questionable” and “probable” more and more on these lists. Last week I would’ve lost money, thinking McConkey wasn’t seeing the field. Reason #257 I don’t bet on college football.

What used to be a staple of Tuesday ‘Dawg Bites was a Georgia Bulldog honored with a weekly SEC award. Other than an early season Sedrick Van Pran’s OL of the Week, the cupboard has been pretty bare. Well time to break open the cupboard and add a few more to the Butts-Mehre building. Peyton Woodring shares the SEC Freshman of the Week, and Smael Mondon’s 11 tackles plus a sack garnered him Defensive Player of the Week. Unfortunately Brock Bowers was overshadowed by UK’s Ray Davis and Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart (understandably, but worth a little debate).

A continuing staple is checking in on the intrepid folks at the Red & Black to see how they saw Saturday’s Bulldog performance. These people did not hold back. I honestly don’t know that I’ve seen grades this low, especially after a win. Man, some wounds are fresh.

If you want to feel a little better, you can check out some updated SEC Power Rankings. I’m not exactly sure how I’d rank everyone, but it was both shocking and humourous to see where some of these teams land. It means absolutely nothing, but it has been thrown onto the internet and is there for eternity. Tee hee.

The gametime and broadcast partner has been announced for the October 14th matchup against the Commodores. That’s going to be an early one folks. We’ve been gifted too many nice things, and must pay penance for merely winning.

As an aside, I watched “SEC in 60” last night and the first dozen minutes were LSU-Ole Miss. I didn’t watch the game live but had seen highlights. But this version was crazy bumpin’, yo. Sooooo many big plays on both sides. It was literally hard to keep up with. The Georgia-Auburn highlights... not quite so much. But like many of you have mentioned here, watching these highlights gives one a feeling of “we really didn’t play that bad”. That illegal forward pass still irks me, but at least it didn’t lead to points. It did take away a possible posession for us though.

Feel free to drop any nuggets, tidbits, breaking news, or impressions in the comments below. Y’all have a great Tuesday, and as always...

GO ‘DAWGS!!!