The Winning Smart Victory Post #89: The Inebriated Edition

Overall, this weekend has been great!

It started Friday night, when the high school I teach for beat our rivals down the road on their Senior night. I didn’t go, but I heard about it later.

Saturday (with apologies to Meatloaf), two out of three ain’t bad. Clemson made people wonder how they ever got to be National Champions (by beating Alabama, yet!), and whether or not they will even be bowl-eligible this year. My son is not happy about this. The little brothers at the North Ave Trade School pulled a rabbit out of their hat, so my daughter is happy on her birthday weekend, and our beloved, two-time National Champion Bulldogs placed a beat down on the Sunshine State Saurians they won’t soon forget!

I watched the game at home, since I don’t have enough points to score Jax tickets (yet) with Mr. Squillian and the next door neighbors. Despite my dire warnings, the three of them nearly got drop kicked to the back porch for talking during the game. The only thing that saved them was every time I said “Shut up, Gary!” (which was often), they remembered they weren’t supposed to be talking, either.

If any of you gentle readers have a spare ticket (and wouldn’t mind me tagging along), feel free to invite me to next year’s WLOCP!

However, it is our intention to celebrate Georgia Bulldog Football Wins whenever and wherever they occur. The ugliness or beauty of any particular win is irrelevant for the purposes of the Winning Smart Victory Post. It is therefore my deepest honor and privilege to bring to you this week’s edition of: The Winning Smart Victory Post.

Coach Kirby Smart coached his 104th game this week for the Red & Black. He currently boasts an 89-15 record and a 0.8558 winning percentage, having carded his eighty-ninth win overall in the eighth game of the season against the aforementioned Sunshine State Saurians.

At the identical juncture in their careers:

Vince Dooley’s 104th game as head coach resulted in a Georgia Bulldogs loss to Vandy(!) in the sixth game of the 1973 season, giving Coach Dooley a record of 71-29-5 and 0.7067 percentage.

Coach Mark Richt was 82-22 (0.7885) after a loss to little brother (GT) in the final regular season game of the 2008 season.

One hundred and four games into his head coaching career Kirby Smart is seven games ahead of Coach Mark Richt and ahead of Coach Vince Dooley by 18 games. As of now, he is holding his own versus the two winningest coaches in Georgia Football History.

As always . . .

Go ‘Dawgs !!!!